28 easy tricks to make your home sell fast without spending a penny Easy steps that make a big difference

As house prices continue to rise, it seems to be the perfect time to sell your house. With prospective buyers having a very short amount of time to make their minds up when viewing your home, what are the best ways to make your house more appealing? Lendingexpert.co.uk has put together a list of ultimate top tips to give your home the best chance of selling quickly - and they won't cost you a penny!

1. Clear away dead leaves, weeds and branches

2. Mow your lawn and trim hedges

3. Move your wheelie and recycling bins out of sight

A freshly mowed lawn will help your home look tidy

4. Give your windows a clean from the outside

5. If you have a garage, de-clutter it to make it appear as large as possible

6. Park vehicles away from the front of your house to give buyers a better view of the front

7. Avoid cooking smelly foods the night before the viewing

Dog beds should be moved for viewings

8. Don’t smoke in the house before the viewing and remove all ashtrays

9. Empty all of your bins

10. Temporarily relocate any caged pets like hamsters, guinea pigs and birds

11. Remove all dog and cat hairs from sofas, beds and carpets

12. Temporarily remove pet food bowls, toys and beds

13. Remove family photographs so the viewers can imagine themselves living there

14. Put all your towels and flannels in the laundry basket

15. Avoid showering just before a viewing, so the bathroom doesn’t feel damp

Clear shoes and coats out of the hallway

16. Put the washing up away, hide the rubber gloves and put the washing up liquid out of sight

17. Take all food items off the kitchen surfaces and place them into the kitchen cupboards

18. Remove coats and shoes from the hallway to make your entrance space feel larger

19. Make sure you can walk freely throughout the house without bumping into objects

20. Tidy away all clutter or sell any items you don’t use anymore

Declutter your garage to make the space appear bigger

21. Close windows if you live somewhere noisy

22. Remove any dead or wilting house plants (guilty!)

23. Clean windows from the inside and open all curtains and blinds.

24. Fix anything broken

25. Clean all mirrors

Make all of the beds for presentable bedrooms

26. Wash your shower curtain ahead of time

26 Tuck everyday items like toothbrushes, toothpaste and toiletries away in a cupboard

27. Change bed linen and make the beds

David Beard, mortgage expert and Editor-in-chief of lendingexpert.co.uk, has given his expert advice.

"Some of the most common reasons properties take ages to sell is cleanliness and odour. Pets, tobacco, and a house's general hygiene are all it takes to turn off potential buyers," he warns. "You've got to put the effort in for every single viewing - which might feel painful at the time, but your home is your most valuable asset, and it will be worth it in the long run.

"You're likely to get the best offers in the first 4-6 weeks of your home being on the market, so you want to get your home ship-shape ASAP, so it sells sooner rather than later. If you're concerned you're not seeing what others see, get a second opinion from family and friends who will be honest with you about smells, cleanliness and the layout of your home."

