6 devastating but common house problems - and how to solve them fast

While your mind may have drifted to the brighter spring days ahead, we are still very much in the throes of winter – and the colder months bring a whole host of issues for houses.

Experts at OnlineMortgageAdvisor.co.uk analysed Google Trends data between 22 September 2020 and 20 March 2021 to discover the frequent problems households face during the winter.

As well as identifying the biggest issues there are tips, tricks and tools for busting the problems or preventing them in the first place. Read on to learn more…

6 Mould growth

Mould is a common issue for many homes, and it occurs when there's no sufficient ventilation and the walls become damp from condensation. Shocking research from the housing charity Shelter estimates that 11.8million people in Britain are currently suffering with mould and so B&Q have teamed up with charity Shelter for a Break The Mould campaign teaching people how to tackle the problem themselves.

Prevent mould with good ventilation

How to prevent mould

Make sure you ventilate your home as much as possible (even in the winter) so leaving a window on the latch or using an extractor fan in the kitchen and bathroom. If you see condensation on your windows or walls act quickly to remove it. A handy window vacuum is a great tool for blitzing window moisture and anti-mould paints create a barrier for mould-prone areas.

How to treat mould

If you find any mould, it needs to be cleaned off as soon as possible and make sure to wear a mask if there is a big build-up as the particles can be damaging for lungs.

5 Clogged and blocked gutters

Due to falling leaves in autumn and heavy downpours in winter, searches for gutter problems are up in the colder months.

Remember to clear your gutters

How to prevent gutter problems?

Clear your downpipes regularly to prevent any blockages and if you've got any faulty parts to ensure they are replaced immediately.

4 Air leaks and draughts

A very relatable problem for homes in winter is cold draughts which affect the house's overall temperature.

How to stop air leaks and draughts

There are so many ways you can combat air leaks, but the first step is identifying where they are and then you can treat them accordingly. You may require a draught excluder for the bottom of the door, new silicone for around the window or a new letterbox cover, for example.

3 Burst pipes

A scary problem for homeowners is the unexpected issue of a burst pipe which is more common in winter.

Burst pipes can be a nightmare

How to prevent burst pipes

Clever technology like HIVE can monitor your pipes for leaks so you can fix them before they burst. Welcome to the future!

2 Peeling paint

After you've spent time and money decorating your home, it's heartbreaking for your paint to start to peel off but this can happen in damp and condensation prone areas.

You can prevent peeling paint

How to prevent peeling paint

The primary cause of peeling paint is condensation so making sure you've got sufficient ventilation in your home will definitely help. You can also get specialist paint like Peel Stop that's more suited to condensation-prone areas if needed.

1 Boiler breakdown

Unsurprisingly the number one issue homeowners face in winter is the dreaded boiler breakdown.

How to prevent a boiler breakdown

Getting an annual service is the best way to prevent a breakdown. It's better to be safe than sorry!

