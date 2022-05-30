Prince William set to be delighted by the Queen's new Sandringham opening Cheers to Her Majesty's new pub!

The Queen is set to open her very first pub at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – a move that will no doubt delight neighbours Prince William and Duchess Kate.

MORE: Do the royal family pay rent? Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and more

The royal couple, whose second home Anmer Hall is located on Her Majesty's estate, look set to be frequent visitors at the gastro-style pub, which will breathe new life into the Queen's former social club after it closed down two years ago during the pandemic. The royal estate, privately owned by the Queen, is planning to lease out the vacant Victorian building for conversion into a pub while retaining the freehold.

Loading the player...

The new pub will be less than a mile away from the Queen at Sandringham House, and a short walking distance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's country bolthole they share with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WOW: The Queen's 600-acre estate has been given eco-friendly upgrade – take a tour

The vacant premises are being advertised as a "unique opportunity for investment and upgrading for a new occupier and business as a public house with associated restaurant" on Landles letting estate's website.

The Queen is opening her very first pub at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

The Edwardian building was originally built between 1880 and 1900 as part of the Sandringham Estate and spans two storeys.

"The premises were operated by an estate Club up until circa 2020. Due to the effects of the pandemic and the decline in membership, as with other small, private establishments in the hospitality sector the difficult decision was made not to re-open the Club," the website reads.

The move will doubt delight neighbours Prince William and Duchess Kate

"Hence, a new occupier is now sought, with a plan to include engagement with the local community, for a new lease of life bringing commercial activity to the benefit [of] the community and help sustain these important premises."

We can just imagine the royals gathering at the pub over an evening drink.

The Queen is known to love a gin and Dubonnet cocktail, as well as a glass of sweet white wine on occasion with her evening meal.

DISCOVER: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-bed country bolthole is seriously beautiful

Meanwhile, Prince William enjoys a good pint and was previously spotted at London's Prince Albert pub in Battersea having a beer with ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.