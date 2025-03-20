King Charles and Queen Camilla knock back whiskey shots in Ireland - but what do the other royals order at the bar?

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a right royal knees up in Northern Ireland during their first visit of 2025.

Stepping out in Belfast on 19 March, Their Majesties headed straight for Commercial Court in the heart of the city, where they enjoyed a whiskey tipple at Irish Whiskey Shop, The Friend at Hand.

"Very good!" said the King as he processed the shot of fiery liquor, to which his wife followed with: "Very good. Delicious, thank you."

© Getty Charles and Camilla try a dram of whiskey

The King sipping on whiskey isn't the only time royalty has been seen enjoying an alcoholic drink this year.

On St. Patrick's Day, the Princess of Wales drank from a half pint of Guinness as Guardsman Barry Loughlin raised a toast to her as royal colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales enjoyed a glass of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day

From a crisp gin and tonic to a classic pint of beer, take a look at what Prince William, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more royals sip at home…

Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie may have been off the alcohol during her pregnancy with baby August, who she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank, but the royal is sure to be raising a glass this festive season. She told Harper's Bazaar, "My favourite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can't beat that." But we bet a tequila cocktail using Casamigos, of which her husband is a brand ambassador, is also a staple in her house – after all, it was served at their royal wedding in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex © Netflix Meghan enjoys a glass of wine and the wife of Prince Harry even named her former lifestyle blog The Tig after Tignanello – an Italian blended red wine. Way back in 2012, Meghan told Today: "At the end of a long day, there is nothing I enjoy more than a glass of wine. I used to be of the 'it doesn't matter, so long as it's red' persuasion, but then I grew up, and so did my palate." If she's not opting for wine, the Duchess revealed in her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, that she loves to enjoy a sip of margarita during her girls' lunches, with her preference being "lower sugar, with a little bit of a kick to it." Meghan adds in jalapenos, orange and lime for her take on a classic marg.

Zara Tindall It's well-known that Zara Tindall's husband Mike enjoys a few drinks once in a while - with his stag do prompting his royal in-laws to poke fun at him - but the late Queen's granddaughter also likes a glass of wine. The royal has been pictured sipping on red, white and rose wine in the past, so we bet she's enjoying the return to the local pub following the birth of her third child in March. She told Country Living in 2016 her ideal night out is a "quiet Saturday night at a local pub."

Queen Elizabeth II © Getty In 2017, Her Late Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady spoke out on reports that the Queen drank four cocktails a day. He told CNN: "She'd be pickled if she drank that much. All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty didn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic." Darren added that when the late Queen did have a drink with dinner, it was typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

Prince Harry © Getty Prince Harry is said to enjoy a classic British pub order - a pint of beer. In the summer of 2019, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie were seen at The Rose & Crown pub in Berkshire, which is a ten-minute drive from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor. Onlookers watched Harry enjoy a couple of pints while little Archie slept in his mum's arms.

The Princess of Wales © Getty The Princess of Wales has a surprising penchant for a pint of Guinness. During her and Prince William's visit to Ireland, the couple attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, where they had the opportunity to taste a pint of Guinness. And the royal was even pictured pulling a pint at Belfast Empire Hall in early 2019!

Prince William © Getty Images William is just like his younger brother when it comes to drinking – he too enjoys a good pint. The royal was previously spotted at Battersea, London's Prince Albert pub in Battersea having a beer with ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard as they watched the Euro 2020 qualifier with locals.

Queen Camilla Queen Camilla appears to be quite the wine connoisseur! The royal is the president of the UK’s Vineyard Association and has admitted that when it comes to drinking, she was raised like the French. "People always ask me how I became involved in it all, well, first of all, I love wine, but secondly, my father was in the wine business, so I was brought up as a child drinking wine and water rather like the French," she said at a reception celebrating the association’s 50th anniversary.