The Queen's home poised to welcome visitors after major setbacks - details Buckingham Palace will make a beautiful backdrop

The Queen's garden parties are incredible occasions admired the world over and while the coronavirus pandemic has delayed them for two years in a row, this week Her Majesty's royal residence Buckingham Palace will open its grounds for soirees once again.

SEE: Artist Ben Mosley paints striking new portrait of the Queen exclusively for HELLO!

The dates for this year's Buckingham Palace events are Wednesday 11 May, Wednesday 18 May and Wednesday 25 May, and there will also be a concluding party in Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday 29 June.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The latest announcement on the Queen's garden parties

The palace has the largest private garden in all of London, with 40 acres of perfectly manicured lawns, which works out as four times the size of Wembley Stadium!

Within the incredible grounds there are 350 types of wildflowers, around 200 trees, and a three-acre lake. Imagine calling that your back garden! The Queen normally welcomes over 30,000 guests each year to her summer garden parties at the palace.

The Queen pictured at her garden party in 2019

The special events won't be the same in 2022 though as it has been announced by the palace that the monarch won't be in attendance. This is believed to be due to her ongoing mobility issues not enabling her to attend easily.

REVEALED: Unseen footage of the Queen to be shown in new documentary ahead of Platinum Jubilee

MORE: Prince Charles' revolutionary changes since taking control of the Queen's estate

Instead, Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the royal family, with exact names to be confirmed in due course. Members of the royal family such as Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have all stepped up recently, making public appearances on the Queen's behalf.

The palace's pristine grounds are perfect for parties

Despite Buckingham Palace being synonymous with the Queen, the monarch hasn't actually lived at the palace permanently since the start of the pandemic. When Prince Philip was still alive, they both spent their days at Windsor Castle along with a 'HMS bubble' of staff.

It is now believed that Her Majesty thinks of Windsor as her main place of residence, staying there most frequently.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.