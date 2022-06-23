Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio spans from Miami to Manhattan – photos The singer still owns properties with her ex-fiancee Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez claims she's still Jenny from the Block, but her property portfolio may suggest otherwise! The mum-of-two owns houses across the US from Miami to Manhattan worth an estimated $97million – including some that she still shares with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

She's not planning on stopping there, either, as Jennifer has also been spotted viewing several homes in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck in recent months, suggesting they're ready to put down roots for their new blended family. Let's take a look at her current property portfolio...

$32.5million Star Island retreat

Jennifer owns this stunning waterfront retreat in Miami’s Star Island with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The former couple bought the home in 2020, and it has ten bedrooms, ten-and-a-half bathrooms, and beautiful ocean views. The pair still co-own the lavish property almost a year on from their split.

$1.4million Encino cottage

The former couple also still share a cosy cottage in Encino, Los Angeles. The house is a lot more modest than their other property investments, but no less impressive inside, as it has been renovated throughout and now features a modern kitchen and three bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in wardrobes and a newly-renovated bathroom.

$28million Bel-Air mansion

In 2016, Jennifer decided to put down roots in the star-studded neighbourhood of Bel-Air, where she owns this sprawling estate complete with its own pub, two guest cottages, and even an amphitheatre with seating for 100 guests.

The singer reportedly bought the house with her twins, Max and Emme in mind, and it is believed she still owns it today.

$25million Manhattan penthouse

Jennifer splashed out $20million on a jaw-dropping penthouse in Manhattan following her divorce from Marc Anthony in 2014. It boasts a huge terrace overlooking Madison Square Park, four bedrooms, and even a putting green.

The mum-of-two listed the home for sale at $27million in 2017 before reducing the price to $25million, then eventually removing it from sale altogether.

$10million Hamptons home

The Hamptons has long been a favourite destination of the rich and famous, and Jennifer is no exception. She bought an eight bedroom property there in 2013 that has a sauna, steam room, swimming pool and home cinema, and still reportedly owns it today.

