Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy $55million Bel-Air estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have proved just how serious their relationship is after reportedly splashing out $55million on a new home together.

The couple, who reconciled in 2021 almost 20 years after they first dated, are investing in an incredible property in the star-studded neighbourhood of Bel-Air, where Jennifer already has a $28million home nearby.

The 1.2 acre estate has plenty to offer Jennifer, Ben and their blended families, including ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms spread across nearly 20,000 square feet of living space.

The three-level home has all the amenities you would expect from an A-list property, such as a movie theatre, wine cellar and gym, along with a private security suite for a full-time bodyguard.

Outside, there is an infinity pool, a putting green and pristine gardens, complete with a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house. In short, it's easy to see why the couple are so keen to snap it up.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a home together

Both Jennifer and Ben have their own vast property portfolios, and it is not clear whether they intend to sell their individual properties once they move in together, or maintain their investments elsewhere.

Jennifer's homes are worth an estimated $97million alone, and include a $32.5million waterfront retreat in Miami's Star Island and a $1.4million Encino cottage that she bought with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer still owns this Miami home with her ex Alex Rodriguez

The 52-year-old also owns homes in the Hamptons and New York, along with her aforementioned family home in Bel-Air, which she bought in 2016 and shares with her twins Max and Emme.

Ben, meanwhile, has an estate on Georgia's Hampton Island Preserve which he bought back when he and Jennifer were first dating in 2003. The 49-year-old also has a $19million mansion in Pacific Palisades that he bought in 2018, and is located just a mile away from the former family home he shared with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

