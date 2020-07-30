Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez list Malibu beach house for £6.1million

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are selling their beautiful beachfront property in Malibu, less than two years after they bought it. The couple renovated the property, which previously belonged to Mr Selfridge actor Jeremy Piven, with the help of Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines, and hope to bag a £1million profit for their work.

The Jenny from the Block singer had excitedly talked about her "fixer-upper next to the water" during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shortly after she and Alex splashed out £5.1million ($6.6million) on the property.

However, as the couple have been spending more time at their properties in Florida and the Hamptons over the past few months, they may have decided they won't get enough use from it.

The 4,404-square-foot house is split over three floors with ocean-facing decks on each level. The master suite takes up the entire top floor, while there is also a screening room, outdoor Jacuzzi, a wet bar and a dry sauna. We don't know why they'd ever want to leave!

Alex and Jennifer have an impressive property portfolio between them, including two mansions in Los Angeles, a Manhattan penthouse which is currently on the market for £19million ($24.99million), and Jennifer's £7.6million ($10million) Hamptons mansion, which she has owned since 2013.

The couple have primarily stayed at their Miami mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, and judging by the photos they have shared on social media over the past few months, it's easy to see why.

Alex bought the one-and-a-half acre plot of land in Coral Gables, Miami, in 2013, and enlisted a team of architects to construct the house there. The family home is designed for entertaining, with a screening room, lounge and indoor basketball court, as well as an impressive outdoor space with a wet-edge swimming pool, in-ground trampoline and a barbecue cabana.

