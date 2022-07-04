Prince William and Duchess Kate's new home's secret connection to Prince Andrew The Cambridges are relocating

Prince William and Duchess Kate are relocating this summer to Adelaide Cottage, and the Grade II listed home has a unique connection to Prince Andrew!

REVEALED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual sleeping arrangements at London home revealed

The cottage was built using parts from Royal Lodge, which is currently home to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Duchess Kate react to portrait of themselves

As reported by Yahoo, "It's decorated with furnishings from the Royal Lodge as well as ornamental decoration from an old yacht—including some casual gilded dolphins."

The home is located in very close proximity to Royal Lodge as they are both set within the Queen's 655-acre Windsor estate.

The Cambridges are moving closer to the Queen

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, but it has quite recently been renovated so does not require too much attention ahead of the family's relocation.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning first home together

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security features at home revealed

We're sure once the family settle in, fans will get to see glimpses inside the beautiful home.

The couple will move into the property with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is believed that the family will still retain Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace as their London base as Prince William and Duchess Kate will frequently be in the city for work purposes.

Although the Cambridges haven't announced why the move has come about, it is likely to be executed for them to be closer to family members and to enjoy more time in the countryside.

Prince Andrew's home features were moved to Adelaide Cottage

The four-bedroom family home is located on the Queen's Windsor estate which means the family will be much closer to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess' parents Michael and Carole live in Berkshire which is also only a short drive away for visits.

Plus, the family have made no secret of the fact they adore countryside living, and in an Apple Time to Walk episode, Prince William revealed why they love their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk so much. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the Duke said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.