Prince William and Duchess Kate set to downsize to Windsor cottage – details on new family home

Prince William and Kate have reportedly chosen Adelaide Cottage as their new family home in Windsor, and are expected to move there over the summer with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The property emerged as the frontrunner for the family's relocation in May, but it is much different to their two other homes – Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

The Grade II-listed home is located on the 655-acre royal estate and means the family will be much closer to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

With just four bedrooms, it is much smaller than Prince William and Kate's other two homes, as Anmer Hall has ten bedrooms, while their Kensington Palace home also features living quarters for staff. However, as the family has no live-in staff, they reportedly don't require their home to be any bigger.

Prince William and Kate are set to move from Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria. It was also once home to Princess Margaret's former partner, Peter Townsend.

One benefit of the home is that, much like Apartment 1A, it has undergone extensive renovations in recent years meaning that it is ready for the family to move in without too much work.

The family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, is much bigger than Adelaide Cottage

The historic home will also allow the family to spend more time with the Queen. It is also close to other royal homes including Prince Harry and Meghan's UK base, Frogmore Cottage, and means the family are much closer to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

It was previously suggested that Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House would make ideal homes for them, but the former is currently occupied, while the latter – which played host to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception in 2018 – would require significant renovations to become a suitable home.

