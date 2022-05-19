7 royal family-approved gardening tips from the Queen, Princess Anne & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The sun has finally got its hat on, but if your garden is looking a little unloved post-winter, you've come to the right place. From banishing weeds to growing flowers that last, we've compiled an edit of all the best gardening tips from the royal family.

The royal residences have some of the most gorgeous gardens in the country, and while there are undoubtedly countless staff members that keep the palace's outdoor spaces looking pristine, the royals themselves are known to dabble among the daffodils and daisies.

WATCH: Kate Middleton joined by Prince Edward and Sophie at Buckingham Palace garden party

Read on for all the times the royal family, including Prince William, The Queen, Princess Anne and Prince Charles have been so kind as to share their gardening tips.

1. Buy a gardening book

WATCH: Prince William showing off his gardening skills in Wales

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that Kate Middleton has encouraged him to get involved in gardening so he has a hobby to share with his father, Prince Charles. And since Prince William revealed: "I have no idea what I'm doing," she was even going to buy him a gardening book!

Brian Penney, who is a coordinator for Men's Sheds, said of the Duke after his visit to Rhyl, North Wales: "He told me Kate is getting him into gardening. She's going to get him Monty Don's book.

The Complete Gardener by Monty Don, £13.50, Amazon

"He said she wants to get him into it because Charles is into it, so it's something for them to enjoy together. He was so down to earth, such a nice man."

2. Follow the Queen's weed hack

The Queen's gardener revealed his tricks

According to her friend Lady Elizabeth Anson, Her Majesty is extremely knowledgeable about plants and knows all their Latin names.

While she hasn't personally shared her hacks, Head Gardener at Buckingham Palace Mark Lane has. During a Q&A in 2020, Mark revealed adding mulch to flower beds could help reduce weed growth and suggested geraniums, violas and ivy are the kinds of plants you should grow in shaded gardens.

3. Get the grandchildren involved

Prince Charles loves to garden with Prince George

Prince Charles loves to plant trees, especially as a way to get his grandchildren interested in gardening. Speaking of Prince George, he revealed: "The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth. That's the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?', or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest."

The Prince of Wales, who helped his grandmother The Queen Mother tend to the grounds at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, added: "I always liked gardening - I hate to say this - from a child's point of view. It's a funny thing, because I have such happy memories of bits of garden at my grandmother's house."

Now, his homes are designed with children in mind, from the paths at Highgrove to the maze at Dumfries House. "We have made a maze now up there which is rather fun, and I adored a maze when I was young. You just put yourself in the child's position and sometimes it works."

4. Choose Princess Anne's long-lasting flowers

The royal at her home in Gatcombe Park

If you want to really reap the rewards from your gardening efforts then try Princess Anne's favourite flowers, hellebores. The royal said: "Not only do they flower early but they keep flowering for two months, and they are often beautifully marked with endless variations." Many hellebores are evergreen, and have nodding flowers from late winter to spring.

5. Use gardening as family bonding time

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing with their kids in Royal Chelsea Garden

During a royal engagement, Kate Middleton previously said: "I’ve got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I’m sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."

The Duchess of Cambridge even co-designed the RHS Back to Nature Garden in 2019, complete with a treehouse and waterfall, which aimed to encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

She then released five step-by-step activity guides to inspire young gardeners in their own homes, which included how to create fairy gardens, welly planters and painted pebbles – perhaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have done this in their garden!

Her three children have clearly inherited her passion since she told staff at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk that she often takes them to garden centres. She said: "They love it, it's such a great space for children and families." Weekend activities sorted!

6. Grow fresh produce like Prince Philip

The late Prince Philip had a vegetable patch

The Queen's summer bolthole, Balmoral Castle, now features a kitchen garden and a vegetable patch which were installed by her late husband Prince Philip.

Take inspiration from the Duke of Edinburgh, who took a great interest in cuisine, and grow your own fresh produce for BBQ season and beyond.

7. Add a splash of colour like Prince Charles

Prince Charles loves bright colours

We know this is the second time we've mentioned Prince Charles, but one look at the gardens of Highgrove House and it's clear that he loves horticulture. It turns out that picking bright colours and flowers is his trick to keep his outdoor spaces looking pristine.

The 15-acre terrain is a riot of colourful blooms, and head gardener Debs Goodenough has previously told HELLO!: "His Royal Highness has a wonderful eye for colour; he's an artist.

"He also weeds and loves pruning. He enjoys being outside in the garden, which he knows inside out."

