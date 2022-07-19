Martin and Shirlie Kemp's fans blown away by latest home transformation See the before and after photos

Celebrity Gogglebox stars Martin and Shirlie Kemp have impressed fans once again with yet another jaw-dropping transformation inside their latest renovation project.

The celebrity couple shared all on their home renovation account, @maisonnumber9, which relates to the fact it's the nineth house the pair have flipped and has amassed 126,000 followers.

On Tuesday, the dramatic before and after photos they shared were of their staircase, which has gone from drab to fab. It's now bright white with chic white panelling and a classic stair runner.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have given their stairs a glow up

Their followers took to the comments section to share their praise for the upgrade. "Wow just brilliant," penned one, while another added: "Stairway to heaven." A third wrote: "So bright and fresh now," while a fourth commented: "What a difference white paint makes, it looks stunning Shirlie, you have great taste."

Alongside the amazing transformation snaps, Shirlie wrote: "Finally got the stairs painted and carpeted (before and after of course) but forgot to order the stair rods, so next job is [to] get them ordered asap as it will just give them a nice finish!

"Had all the old paper stripped off then @larksbuilds had to replaster the walls and create all the panelling. I gave the stairs a last paint before I went to bed and then one of the dogs decided to run down them."

It's not the first time Shirlie has been praised for her creative vision, and when she unveiled her pig shed makeover everyone was stunned.

The couple have given their outdoor shed a makeover

The space was an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

"Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," one fan commented.

