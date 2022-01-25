Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie shares unreal before and after home transformation photos They previously loved in Hertfordshire

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie are in the midst of renovating their new home, but this isn't their first major project.

Before moving into their Victorian house, the Spandau Ballet star and the Pepsi & Shirlie star – who share grown-up children Roman and Harley – previously lived in a gorgeous property in Hertfordshire. They often shared peeks inside their home, but we didn't realise how much it changed while they were living there. In new before and after photos, Shirlie told her followers: "I transformed my last house and garden."

She continued: "Last house we removed an old shed and replaced with a carport and clocktower," while the snap showed a muddy construction site next to the house.

Previously, a small conservatory could be seen at the back of the property, which the couple transformed into a large grey and white extension.

Martin and Shirlie transformed their conservatory into an extension

The after photos also show Shirlie and Martin sitting on wicker chairs outside the house, while their garden was filled with colourful flowers and lilac trees with a set of white lounge chairs on the patio.

"Relandscaped and rebuilt our last house with @larksbuilds," the mother-of-two wrote.

The Kemps lived in Hertfordshire

Shirlie also reminisced about her "bright and white" former kitchen, with neutral cupboards and matching work surfaces, painted brick walls and dark wooden floors. This could inspire their new kitchen, which is currently under construction.

The couple moved in 2021, and Shirlie later explained the reason for leaving behind their former family home. In a candid post, the star explained that she was "looking for a bigger garden" in order to have more animals but also because she was "ready for a change".

Shirlie showed off their colourful garden

Shirlie wrote: "When I told people I was moving they all reacted the same way … Why?

"Well, I can't do anymore here and I was ready for a change was my reply. I was also looking for a bigger garden as eventually I’d like to rescue more dogs and a few other animals and needed more space. As I said before, I have never been afraid of change, in fact I welcome it.

The couple's former kitchen

"One of my dreams is to try and grow flowers on a larger scale, so in time I will use this area to try and make that vision come true. #flowerfarm #cuttingflowers #flowers #gardening." Fans can keep track of their progress on their new home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9.

