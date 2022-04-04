Martin and Shirlie Kemp justify home decision after fan safety concerns The couple are currently renovating

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie have responded to fan concerns over safety at their new home.

The couple are currently renovating and when they shared before and after photos of their brand-new lounge on their house Instagram account (@maisonnumber9), followers pointed out that the logs in the fireplace were a fire risk.

WATCH: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's son Roman helps with DIY

"Sorry to be boring (when the photos looks so beautiful) but please remind people to NEVER stack your logs either side of a lit stove, fire hazard!!! If only we were having the heatwave of two years ago," one comment read.

Another fan warned: "Be very careful with the logs at the side of the log burner, a friend of mine nearly burnt their house down, the logs got so hot they set alight."

The couple shared a before photo of the space

They quickly responded: Thank you the logs are there at the moment as decor, we aren't using the fire which is actually gas so we won’t be burning them but it's just decorative until the fire surround is finished. Yes, I have heard it's dangerous, but I won’t be lighting the fire."

Others were more focused on glow up of the living room, and the impressive difference between the before and after pictures.

"You have lovely taste, it looks beautiful" and "Amazing transformation," were among the comments.

Their Instagram account has amassed 119,000 followers and they adore the house updates following the couple on their renovation journey.

The after image shows off the incredible transformation

Recently, Martin and Shirlie unveiled their jaw-dropping kitchen complete with a huge marble island, range cooker, farmhouse sink and beautiful brass lights.

"Absoutely beautiful, I love how you have kept the vintage look. Looking forward to seeing the rest of your house come together," penned one fan and: "Definite kitchen envy here," added another.

The couple moved in 2021, and Shirlie later explained the reason for leaving behind their former family home. In a candid post, the star explained that she was "looking for a bigger garden" in order to have more animals but also because she was "ready for a change".

