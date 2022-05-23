Martin Kemp and wife Shirlie's 'mad' house transformation stuns fans The couple have given their shed a glow up

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie are in the midst of renovating their new home – and their shed transformation has bowled everyone over.

Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, writing: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the pig shed glow up. "Wow looks amazing. Beautiful styling x," wrote one and: "Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," penned another. A third added: "It's amazing what you can do it looks beautiful."

Martin and Shirlie are thrilled with their outdoor building

The space was an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

This is what it looked like before

The couple have a home Instagram account dedicated to their renovation project and Shirlie shared a video over on @maisonnumber9 once the exterior transformation was complete.

"Oh wow. That’s an amazing transformation," wrote one and: " Wow that's going to look stunning when finished, I love it already," said another.

Giving fans a little peek inside, Shirlie shared a photograph of a rustic farmhouse style table which had been dressed with a table runner and flowers. Next to the table and chairs, the star placed two oversized urns with floral displays in them. So beautiful!

Shirlie has already started styling the shed up

We can only imagine how lovely it will be when it's finished as the singer-turned-photographer has the most amazing eye for design.

Gardening is another passion of Shirlie's and in her old home she showed off many corners of their magical outdoor space which looked like it was taken straight from a fairytale.

