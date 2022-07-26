Inside the England Lionesses' homes – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright & more The Women's Euro 2022 semi-finalists have shared photos of their homes on social media

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott and the rest of the England Lionesses have all become household names thanks to their success in the Women's Euros in recent weeks.

As the team prepares for their semi-final play-off against Sweden on Tuesday, we've taken a look at the players' lives away from the football pitch, with an access-all-area look inside their family homes. Keep reading to get to know the England team a little better…

Nikita Parris

Arsenal and England footballer Nikita Parris revealed a peek inside her modern kitchen when she filmed an advert in 2021, featuring a bake off challenge. The space is decorated entirely grey and white, with integrated appliances and chrome accents.

Jill Scott

Like many of her teammates, Jill rarely shares photos of her home on social media, but did showcase a bit of her garden when she tried to tempt her pet dog for a walk. The pooch was lounging on the grass with his head resting on wooden decking, with a stylish covered pergola seating area visible at the back of the garden.

Millie Bright

Millie hails from Derbyshire but now lives in Redhill, Surrey. The footballer previously revealed a glimpse inside her home gym, which has a Peloton bike and shutter blinds at the windows looking out to the garden, and cream walls adorned with framed shirts from her football career.

Beth Mead

While she is originally from Hinderwell, North Yorkshire, Beth Mead moved down south when she landed her place on the Arsenal squad in 2017. Beth showcased one room in her house as she snuggled up to her pet dog at Christmas. Framed photos and mirrors hang on the white walls in one of the rooms, where her pet's bed is positioned on the floor in one corner.

The footballer has also shared a look at what may be the exterior of her home, which features black frame windows, a garage and brick driveway with plants and shrubs at the front.

The living room often doubles up as a workout space, with Beth revealing she was using a Power Plate at home during lockdown. Her room features pale grey walls and a dark grey corner sofa, with the TV positioned on a white wooden cabinet.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze lives in Manchester, and one room she has shared a glimpse of on Instagram is her kitchen. The modern space features grey concrete effect cupboards offset by white walls and worktops, and has a large island unit with a skylight overhead.

The room has glass doors leading out to the garden, which features a patio seating area and spacious lawn.

An interview with The Gentlewoman in 2019 revealed that Lucy has lots of football memorabilia on display, explaining: "A framed England shirt with Lucy's name and her number, 2 – her very first England shirt from playing for the U17s – sits in the corner."

