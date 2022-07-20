Who is England EURO star Ellen White's husband?

Women's EURO star Ellen White is known for being England Women's top goal scorer and is even on the verge of equalling Wayne Rooney's 53-goal record.

While the three-time England Women's Player is quickly becoming one of the most recognisable faces in football, how much do you know about her personal life? Find out who her husband is here…

Who is Ellen White's husband?

Ellen is married to Callum Convery, who is frequently spotted cheering on his wife from the sidelines during her football games.

Like Ellen, Callum has an interest in the world of football and formerly worked as a sports development officer for the Nottinghamshire Football Association. He changed jobs when he and Ellen moved to Manchester when she was signed by Manchester City in July 2019.

The couple met while studying Sports Science at Loughborough University and got engaged six years later in 2013. The pair tied the knot a year and a half after their engagement in a winter wedding that was held in a barn outside Aylesbury.

Ellen shared this sweet post to her Instagram back in 2018

While Ellen likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she has previously posted photos and videos of her husband to her Instagram page. Back in 2018, the striker shared a sweet birthday post dedicated to Callum. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to my favourite husband [winking emoji] the guy who let me take two kittens home instead of one, the guy who travels the world to support me and jumps a fence to kiss me. Think I will keep you forever."

The couple share an adorable cat named Chalky, whom Ellen has previously posted about on Instagram.

Callum pictured with Chalky the cat

Who is Ellen White?

Ellen, who hails from Aylesbury, is a 33-year-old striker who made her England debut in 2010.

She discovered her passion for football while playing at school and was quickly spotted by Arsenal at just eight years old.

Ellen is England Women's top goal scorer

Ellen has enjoyed a successful career over the past decade and even played for Team GB at the Olympics in 2012 and 2020, scoring six goals in eight games.

