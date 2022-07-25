Prince William and Duchess Kate's unique décor at new home revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to relocate this summer to the gorgeous Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Great Park estate, but what's it really like inside?

Chris Harvey, an Interior Expert at Stelrad has collated information about Adelaide Cottage from an historical perspective, and he reports "this is a cottage that has been renovated in honour of the Queen, so it features traditional decorations."

He goes on to point out that it has "French windows, multiple fireplaces, a covered veranda, porte cochère and gingerbread trim. Other features include a nautical inspired theme which can be seen through the golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht."

Want to recreate Prince William and Kate Middleton's home décor?

Chris Harvey has provided HELLO! with exclusive tips on emulating the regal yet nautical style without breaking the budget!

Upcycle, upcycle, upcycle

Buying brand new can be expensive, but if you’ve been blessed with DIY skills, then buying something secondhand and updating it might be the best option for you. All it takes is a little imagination and a few tools to repurpose something from old to new, which will save you money, but most importantly it will save waste.

Just make sure to clean any old items thoroughly with soap and then allow them to air dry before you start doing anything. Check for any imperfections such as scratches or holes and then sand it to take the sheen off (always make sure to sand in the same direction as the grain of the wood), then you can start painting and even varnishing where needed.

Add a nautical nod to your project with cute rope handles.

Brass rope pull handle, £16, Etsy

Switch up your bedding

For a quick way to create a nautical design (and one that is relatively cheap), just change up your bedding. The obvious choice is to go for stripes, but you can also go for a relaxed look that includes linen bed sheets in sea-inspired colours. This includes calming blues, crisp whites and sandy beige.

Subtle sea colours will give your space a grown-up feel

Fringed green bedspread, from £12, La Redoute

Scour the shoreline for a great catch

Finding objects on the beach, such as sand, shells, driftwood and sea glass is a great way to include free ‘themed’ items in your home. Just remember to be green and leave anything living alone. You can fill up some bottles or wicker baskets with items found to help create a beachy or coastal chic look, providing your home with those cosy finishing touches.

You can add further accessories like a seashell mirror or pictures or paintings of beach landscapes, but just remember to not overdo it. Less is more!

How chic is this vase?

Gingko shell vase, Dunelm

Create a tonal colour palette

Just because you’re opting for a theme, doesn’t mean you have to go all out. You can absolutely create a chic nautical theme by just sticking to blue and white for a very budget-friendly option.

Think about beach and ocean colours and variations of hues and tones that reflect a nautical theme - imagine hints of soft blue, teal or green with beige or tan colours. These colours will all work well together and naturally complement white as well.

A lick of paint goes a long way

Lick Teal 01 paint, £42, Made.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton's four-bedroom property is located on the 655-acre Windsor estate which means the family will be much closer to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle when they move.

The royals will also be much closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's mansion, Royal Lodge.

