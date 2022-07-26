Prince William and Duchess Kate's magical garden is blooming – see photo The royals are surrounded by beauty

Prince William and Duchess Kate may live in the heart of London inside Kensington Palace, but their garden resembles a countryside haven in a new photo.

Historic Royal Palaces often share snapshots of royal residences on Instagram, and in their latest advert they've used a dreamy photo of the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in full bloom.

The image shows the meticulously planted borders brimming with bright flowers in reds, purples and pinks and there are also plenty of potted shrubs dotted around the perimeter of the square pond. Three water features are spraying out a timely burst of water and the hedges surrounding the area are perfectly preened.

How gorgeous is the garden in bloom?

Behind the hedgerows, the iconic bricks of the palace can be seen, along with its distinctive vintage windows. The picture has been taken on a gloriously sunny day in the city, so blue skies are overhead with only a hit of a few white cotton clouds.

It's unknown how often the Cambridges, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, use this idyllic space but we know it used to be a hit with William's late mother Princess Diana.

The Historic Royal Palaces explains: "During her time at Kensington Palace Diana, Princess of Wales was particularly fond of the Sunken Garden, so to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017 the palace’s gardeners transformed the space into The White Garden in her memory. Using flowers in white and soft pastel colours, the display took inspiration from items from the Princess’s wardrobe then on display in the palace."

Prince Harry even announced his engagement here

Now, there is a statue of Diana in the garden which can be viewed during the palace's normal operating hours Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5:45pm.

The bronze sculpture, by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, was commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017

