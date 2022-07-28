Dawn French makes very rare confession about husband Mark during major move The pair got married in 2013

Dawn French took to social media with an incredibly rare confession about her husband of nine years Mark Bignell as the pair are preparing to move house.

The comedian penned the revelation alongside a series of photos of "hoarder" husband Mark's large piles of belongings, which were dotted around their Cornwall home. The photos show a manic selection of garden items including pic axes, buckets, a chair and a large bottle amongst other random items.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Being married to a hoarder makes moving house so very lovely, fun & stress-free…."

A second photo showed another collection of miscellaneous items including a sleeping bag, a large box of Christmas crackers and a kettlebell.

Dawn shared the details on Instagram

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the hilarious post. One follower penned: "But you never know Dawn ...you just might need it!"

A second said: "New beginnings and building new memories."A third added: "We’re moving in a few months. I’m already nervous… Good luck!" A fourth jested: "Oh no, that would drive me mad."

A fifth said: "You can never have enough pic axes," with two laughing faces.

The piles were all made up of miscellaneous items

A sixth replied: "Good luck with the move. Packing is tough particularly in the heat. X."

According to Cornwall Live, the star sold her stunning Cornwall abode named Point Neptune house, in pring last year. The star enjoyed 14 years at 40-room residence after first moving there with her former husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter Billie in 2006, and stayed there following their divorce in 2010

The comedian is clearly enamoured with the county, as she is set to move to another, humbler property in an apparently 'less cool and trendy' corner of Cornwall.

Dawn's old house is so beautiful

The star's new waterside property, which is on the Devon and Cornwall border, just shy of the River Tamar was revealed by land Registry documents to cost the star £1,725,000.

Dawn has a known love of the coast and previously credited her move from London for Cornwall as helping her to stay calm, telling Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast: "There is, without a doubt, beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking."

