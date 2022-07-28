Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's former bachelor pad is up for rent – see inside The royal's husband used to live in Lancaster Gate

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, along with their daughter Sienna, are set to relocate from St James's Palace to an idyllic Cotswolds retreat. But in other property news, you can now rent Edoardo's former London flat.

The property has been listed through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London and it's on the market for £1,050 per week rent, making it £4,200 per month!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Martin Bikhit, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London said they are trying to attract a tenant who will "appreciate the rich historical context and the elegant modern décor of the apartment".

With Edoardo being the head of Banda Property, an interiors design company, it will come as no surprise that the place has been completely refurbished and curated to an impeccable standard.

Edoardo's former flat is being rented out

The location is a real selling point, 55 Lancaster Gate is located a stone's throw away from London's iconic Hyde Park.

The premises are a Grade II listed building, with English baroque details and French elements.

The interiors are stunning

The living area features a jaw-dropping mezzanine level with super chic décor and a library wall.

Check out the modern kitchen

The bedroom has a hotel-worthy vibe with cornice detailing and oversized headboard adding to the opulent feel.

Separated by Crittal doors, the kitchen is ultra-modern with marble and black details.

The master bedroom is so chic

Martin Bikhit, managing director of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices London. said: "This is one of prime central London’s finest apartments available to let. Providing spacious accommodation and a separate mezzanine floor for the bedroom suite, this apartment has been completed to a high specification and provides a beautiful turn-key finish."

The flat is for rent for over £4,000 per month

As well as the connection to Edoardo, the flat has been occupied by war hero, Alexander Murray, 8th Earl of Dunmore.

Alexander became the only journalist to receive the Victoria Cross for bravery –after coming under fire when trying to save the life of Lieutenant R.T. Greaves. The highly-regarded soldier, journalist and politician, worked as a correspondent for The Times while he served as a lieutenant for the 16th Lancers in India.

