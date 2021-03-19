Dawn French's house with husband Mark could be a palace The comedian lives in Fowey, Cornwall, with her husband Mark Bignell

Dawn French has lived in Cornwall for the past 14 years, with her husband Mark Bignell. The comedian is clearly enamoured with the county, and previously credited her move there from London for helping her to stay calm, telling Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast: "There is, without a doubt, beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking."

The 62-year-old lives in Point Neptune House, a grade II-listed residence that was built by prisoners during the Napoleonic wars and overlooks the Fowey River and the English Channel. Dawn first moved there with her former husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter Billie in 2006, and stayed there following their divorce in 2010. She now shares the 40-room residence with her husband Mark Bignell, who she married in 2013.

Dawn and Mark have carried out extensive renovation work at the property, and she admitted to Fearne that she arranged a tour with her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders especially to foot the bill for the work.

The author regularly gives fans a peek inside the property on Twitter, with lots of photos featuring her pet dogs and cat. She often showcases the vases of fresh flowers she has on display throughout the house, alongside some more unusual design features, such as a bowl filled with dolls heads that sits on her desk.

Dawn has shared a peek inside her home on Twitter

"You say sinister. I say interesting collection thank you," Dawn captioned one photo of the collection on Twitter. Other images show the period features within the house, which has high ceilings and wooden panelling on the walls.

