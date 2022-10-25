Good Morning America stars' dreamy homes: Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee and more

Good Morning America stars light up our screens each day, but what about where they spend time when they are off camera? Discover Robin Roberts' gorgeous Connecticut home where she lives with partner Amber Laign on the weekends and Michael Strahan's incredible Manhattan house where he raises his twin daughters, plus many more. Take a tour inside the homes of your favourite GMA stars…

Amy Robach's home

Presenter Amy lives in Manhattan with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters from a previous marriage.

Amy's stone fireplace is a focal point of her lovely home, and features in many of her Instagram snaps. As well as the original brickwork, the fireplace has a rustic wooden beam, silver fire grate and a vintage-style dustpan and brush.

While setting up to live stream from her home, breast cancer survivor Amy unveiled the other corner of her cosy living space, showing that she has a feature wall with wooden logs, books and a reading nook. The star is clearly a big reader as she used a whole stack of books to hold up her camera for filming.

Another part of Amy's house was shown again during another filming session – this area has a large vintage dresser with glassware in it, a statement brick wall and two decorative stars positioned high on the wall.

Her country style kitchen features wooden beams, a marble island with white barstools and a large double oven.

Robin Roberts' home

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts lives in Connecticut with partner Amber Laign. During the coronavirus pandemic, Robin has even orchestrated video links directly from her gorgeous home.

Robin's conservatory is one of the most stylish spaces in her home with modern lighting, a large grey corner couch and the added benefit of an abundance of light from the expansive windows. One corner of the presenter's conservatory space features a large black piano which she uses as a display table for meaningful family photographs.

Her kitchen offers up a traditional feel with warm wooden kitchen cupboards and a marble work surface. Her stainless steel extractor fan and kitchen accessories bring a modern touch to the space.

Another part of Robin's vast house has a chic space that is well used for filming commitments. She has decorated the area with a statement blue wall, a large photograph, bright flowers and a warming uplighter.

The star has a pool in the backyard and there is also a relaxation corner complete with green shrubbery and a hammock. In the warmer months, Robin and Amber enjoy spending time in the great outdoors – and this is the perfect place to relax on a sun-soaked afternoon.

Lara Spencer's home

With Lara Spencer's track record for immaculate style, it is unsurprising that her home in Connecticut is just as chic. The star lives with her husband Richard McVey and her two children, Katharine and Duff.

At Halloween, Lara showed off the entrance way to her vast home which features large Georgian-style pillars, black windows and doors and an angular light fitting.

The star's living room is flooded with light thanks to her floor-to-ceiling windows and the space is also decorated in a light and airy style. The couch and sitting room chairs are kept muted and there are multiple grey rugs on the floor. The double-height ceilings also add another level of grandeur to the place.

Lara's staircase is in keeping with her minimalist style, with pared-back wood flooring, geometric wood panelling and a black and white banister. She also has a very modern art installation of a metal statue, bringing some character to the space.

Any celebrity mansion wouldn't be complete without an outdoor pool, and Lara's does not disappoint. She has a picture-perfect swimming pool that is surrounded by manicured grounds and in the corner of this photograph, the guest house can also be seen.

Michael Strahan's home

Presenter Michael Strahan sold his Brentwood home for $21.5million in 2015 according to the LA Times, and relocated to Manhattan to be closer to the Good Morning America studio. He shares his modern home with his two twin daughters (the star also has two older children from his first marriage).

The former NFL star often shares social media pictures of his two girls, and here they are in their immaculate dining area. The star has an enormous white dining table, large grey sofa, velour footstool and a statement piece of artwork on the wall.

Michael revealed his equally pristine kitchen while showing off a love heart pizza. The presenter has glass pendant lights, white kitchen cupboards, marble surfaces and a pop of colour with a fun apple artwork.

Another corner of his home was shown when he captured a picture of his dog Enzo sitting in a woven basket. Fans could then also see a pared-back wooden sideboard with large silver ornament and the two minimal baskets, in grey and cream, match the muted colour scheme perfectly.

Ginger Zee

Meteorologist Ginger Zee lives in New York with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two kids, Adrian and Miles.

On Instagram, Ginger proudly showed off her hard work having turning her spare room into a home office with crisp, white painted walls, a grey carpet, a wallpapered feature wall and a white and gold desk. "Finally made a podcast/home office space for myself," the meteorologist captioned the photos.

