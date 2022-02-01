GMA's Michael Strahan ditched California mansion for chic New York apartment – see inside

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan used to own a 15,600 square foot mansion in California and now the presenter lives on the Upper West Side of New York in a smaller townhouse apartment. The star lives with his pet dog Enzo, and his four children also spend lots of time at the chic abode.

While the area is associated with small apartments lacking outdoor space, the star is lucky enough to have plenty of room and a cute backyard! From its immaculate kitchen to the stylish lounge, take a look around…

Michael Strahan's living room

WATCH: Michael Strahan unveils beautiful living room

Michael previously filmed in his open-plan living room, showing a large sofa and flatscreen television. Various pieces of artwork are mounted upon the walls.

Michael is father to three daughters – Tanita, Isabella and Sophia – and one son, Michael Jr. He previously shared a photo of his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, in his living room, showing that it is separated from his kitchen via an island with a white worktop. The room also has French double doors that lead out to a terrace.

Another photo of one of his daughters unveiled more of the living space, including cream flooring and a cream rug, a grey button back footstool, a grey brushed velvet armchair with studded arms, and another grey settee.

Michael decorated the home with a large fir Christmas tree over the festive period, which he positioned in a corner of the living room.

Michael Strahan's kitchen

In keeping with the modern aesthetic of the home, Michael's kitchen is designed with off-white cupboards and white marble worktops and backsplash panels. He also has a glass bubble pendant light, and a silver hob with a matching cooker hood.

Michael Strahan's garden

Unlike most New Yorkers, Michael is lucky enough to have his own outdoor space – a small terraced area lined with a brown fence and a tall bush at the far end.

Michael is making a good recovery from COVID-19 and recently told fans in a message shared by GMA: "I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it. You don’t want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

