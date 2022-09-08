Demi Lovato's psychedelic house is not like you'd expect – see inside The singer's décor is completely different to her former home

While Demi Lovato has described her former home as "blank, white, minimalistic," her new property in Studio City is anything but.

The singer moved into her six-bedroom, seven-bathroom farmhouse after the coronavirus quarantine, and has transformed the entire property into a quirky and colourful space that is unconventional to say the least.

Among the more surprising elements of Demi's new home is the "Shroom Room", which she revealed in an interview with Architectural Digest. Designed for entertaining, it has modular seating around the edge of the room in rainbow jewel tones, offset by shimmering silver walls and curtains.

A psychedelic patterned ceiling adds to the quirky vibe of the room, while an interactive cloud lamp by Rania Peet is the clear focal point. According to the publication, Demi enjoys listening to music there while watching the cloud change colours.

The "Shroom Room" in Demi Lovato's new Studio City home

But that's not the only highlight of the house, which spans 8,500 square feet. "I love the outdoor space," Demi explained. "I also loved that it had everything that I needed—there were a lot of houses that were beautiful, but there wasn't [another] house that could have a room for glam, a room for my fittings, a room for my studio… Also, the vibe was really beautiful, and I just fell in love with it when I saw it."

She also explained her vision for the interiors, saying: "I was in a place where I wanted everything in my house to be super trippy," Demi Lovato says. "I wanted it to be kind of psychedelic and super vibey, but I also wanted it to have good hosting energy for when I have people over."

Demi Lovato's former home was completely different

Demi sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $8.3million, and listing photos when the property was put on the market revealed that although it was impressive, with a games room, swimming pool and sky lounge among its impressive amenities, it is the polar opposite to her new home.

