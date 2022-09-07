The Queen sends fans into overdrive as she lists postcard-worthy private home on Airbnb You could stay in a house owned by the monarch

Her Majesty the Queen has advertised one of her Sandringham properties for rent – and it's already almost fully booked!

The Garden House, which sits within the Sandringham Estate, has been listed on Airbnb, and it looks like it belongs on a postcard.

Members of the public can stay from £354, but there are only a select few dates that are still available up until August 2024.

The listing reads: "This charming hideaway, owned by HM The Queen, nestled within the heart of her much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself."

It goes on to detail that it was "formerly the Queen’s head gardener’s home" and as such "the gardens are a sheer delight and provide a superb setting for this idyllic house".

The Queen also rents out Balmoral cottages

The building itself has four bedrooms and can sleep eight people and inside there is also a lounge area and a dining space which overlooks the beautiful grounds.

The vast kitchen comes complete with an AGA and a farmhouse sink – all of the features you'd expect from a royal residence.

Bedrooms are bright and airy, and the décor is very in keeping with a sweet countryside abode.

Her Majesty also rents out cottages on her Balmoral estate, including Connachat Cottage, Karim Cottage and Rhebreck Lodge, which can be rented out by members of the public.

The Guardian has revealed that Balmoral "requires more than £3m a year to run" including energy and staff, so we're sure that the income from all of these rental properties will be more than welcome.

The Queen rarely stays at Buckingham palace now

The Queen no longer resides at her main residence, Buckingham Palace, favouring her out of town home, Windsor Castle.

It transpires that perhaps the monarch never really wanted to reside at the palace in the first place. As reported by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was, in fact, Sir Winston Churchill who strongly encouraged the move to Buckingham Palace.

