Joe Wicks unveils dramatic living room transformation for the best reason

Joe Wicks showcased a huge living room transformation at his family home on Wednesday evening for the best possible reason – his wife Rosie had gone into labour with their third child!

The couple had a planned home birth for their new arrival, and Joe excitedly revealed how they had rearranged their living room to set up a birthing pool on a mat in the middle of the floor.

First, Joe showcased the space before, with two patterned armchairs, a grey sofa and wooden coffee table positioned in front of a set of double doors.

In the next photo he revealed that they had moved the furniture out of the way and inflated a birth pool in its place, and put a lamp on to create a calming and relaxing ambience.

Joe Wicks shared a look at his living room before

"And we're off. Indie & Marley are asleep upstairs. Could be waking up with a new baby," Joe captioned the photo.

Joe revealed earlier this week that his wife Rosie had gone over her due date, and had shared an update with fans only hours earlier to say: "Baby update. No baby yet. Still chillin."

The couple set up a birthing pool in their living room

He also shared a video of Rosie showing her bump, writing: "Just amazes me that there is a human being growing in here. With a little brain, heart and lungs. The female body is just an incredible, magnificent creation isn't it? The ability to create new life. What is more beautiful and special than that?"

Joe and his family moved into their beautiful Surrey property in 2020, and it has plenty of space for their growing brood. The trainer has since revealed various parts of it online including the immaculate kitchen and beautiful living room, along with his epic home gym which is located up on the top floor.

We can't wait to hear more about their new arrival!

