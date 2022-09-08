David Beckham reveals jaw-dropping feature at Cotswolds home The Beckhams divide their time between three incredible homes

David and Victoria Beckham divide their time between homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami, and while their properties are equally impressive, there is one that is clearly more suited for entertaining.

Their barn conversion features a huge dining room that has previously played host to Harper and Cruz's star-studded christening and the family's annual Christmas and birthday celebrations – and the space is stunning.

Earlier this year, the vast room was decorated for David's birthday celebrations over the May Bank Holiday weekend, with silver balloons and a stack of gifts seen on their dining table in an Instagram post shared by the retired footballer.

"Thank you to my beautiful family for the perfect weekend. Dad missed you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @romeobeckham. Love you all," David captioned a series of snaps on Instagram.

One photo showed him sitting in front of his birthday gifts, revealing the stunning dining room which has double height ceilings with large windows and double doors leading to the garden. The room has exposed brick walls and a similar aesthetic to the rest of their barn conversion, featuring a long wooden dining table lined by matching grey low back dining chairs, and a glass-fronted wooden cabinet to display glassware.

David Beckham revealed a look inside the dining room at his Cotswolds home

A smaller circular table with a pair of button-back chairs sits alongside the doors for more intimate mealtimes, while a sofa and armchairs can be seen at the far end of the dining table, offering a space for the family to relax after dinner.

The Beckhams enjoy spending time at their Cotswolds home during weekends and holidays. Their country retreat has lots of facilities for the family to enjoy, including a wine cellar, football pitch, a sauna and four-foot deep lake.

David also has a beehive in the garden

David also his own beehives, after taking up beekeeping during the coronavirus lockdown, and he revealed he was happy to resume his hobby in an Instagram post at the end of April.

"Hi Honey, I'm home… I love spring," the former footballer captioned a photo showing him standing between five matching white wooden beehives located in the grounds of their country estate.

