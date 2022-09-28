Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home has perfect relaxation feature for rare week off The royal couple have recently returned to the US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be taking a week off work to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet, following their extended visit to the UK after the Queen's death.

While they will no doubt be making use of amazing facilities at their home such as an outdoor adventure playground and swimming pool for some fun play time with their two young children, they will also likely want to take the opportunity for some downtime – and their £11million mansion has all they could possibly need for rest and relaxation.

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's incredible Montecito home

Details released when the house was on the market revealed it has a spa with a separate wet and dry sauna, and even a private massage room, so Harry and Meghan can get all the benefits of visiting a luxury health retreat without even leaving the house.

They are among the amenities that made the couple fall in love with the property on their first viewing, with Meghan recently telling The Cut that they did "everything we could" to secure the house as their own.

Prince Harry and Meghan's home has a spa with wet and dry saunas

However, the Archetypes podcast host said they almost didn't go and view the home as it was out of their budget at the time. "We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good," she said.

The purchase became more viable after Harry and Meghan landed their deals with Spotify and Netflix, and the couple were soon telling their estate agent, "We have to get this house."

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan added. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free."

