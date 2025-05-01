The best looks around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29m Montecito mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a life away from their former royal responsibilities and chosen a quieter life in the US along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Take a look at where the Duke and Duchess live as we round-up the best looks of their home inside and out…

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

The Sussexes settled in Montecito in Santa Barbara in 2020 – it's an A-list hotspot where the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Aniston also live. Harry and Meghan's secluded property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

What have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said about living there?

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

© Military Times Service Members of the Year Harry filmed from his US home

How much did Harry and Meghan's home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent $14.65 million on the property, however, a new Zillow estimate, their mammoth Montecito mansion has now doubled in value and is worth $29 million.

Photos of Harry and Meghan's estate:

Their grand entrance The couple chose to let cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and one of the clips was where Meghan waved goodbye to Prince Harry as he departed for the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. The Duchess stood at the entranceway of their incredible home, revealing its very grand appearance with double wooden doors and climbing ivy. The exterior really lives up to its Chateau of Riven Rock namesake.



The family kitchen Thanks to Meghan's show, With Love, Meghan, we all know she's a dab hand in the kitchen. Although that particular series was shot in a rental kitchen, her own cooking space is pretty beautiful too.



© Netflix It's a traditional room that's a kitchen-diner with two islands and plenty of storage space. The couple's hanging pots and pans are a striking feature in the centre of the room.



Their master bedroom While the couple have not allowed cameras into their private boudoir, footage from before the Sussexes lived at the residence does reveal the terrace in the master suite. The romantic space has a pergola style roof wrapped in postcard-worthy vines. At the time, it had been styled with potted plants, a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot to relax on warm evenings.



A shared home office The couple share a home office for their Archewell work as well as their other projects. The Duchess gave a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday. There is a rustic wooden desk and two cream throne-looking chairs that the couple work on. Behind Meghan there a traditional fireplace and the glimpse reveals that the room has multiple windows flooding the space with light. The mother-of-two used a stack of white magazines to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of aesthetically pleasing items.

© Netflix Above the fireplace, the couple has a large artwork reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there.



Stylish and practical living room The couple's home follows a neutral colour scheme which is perfectly showcased in their lounge area. In a few videos shot at the property, the couple have chosen to sit on a cream sofa in their living space. There is a trio of nest artworks hanging on the wall and a variety of accessories on the sideboard below including coffee table books and a celestine crystal . Within the stack of books is one entitled: A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, who is the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Netflix Sprawling grounds The garden is most definitely the crowning glory of the couple's home, and it's evident they are enamoured by it because of how much they share photos and videos of the space. The slight slope makes for a great water slide as you can see.

© Netflix The family's plot stretches for 7.38 acres and includes a playpark, outdoor swimming pool, kitchen garden and an abundance of fruit trees.



Sentimental palm trees In an interview with The Cut, Meghan opened up about why the garden is so special to them. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she told the magazine. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" These very palms were showcased in Meghan's promo for her As Ever brand.



Secret wine cellar The Sussexes are yet to showcase their private wine cellar but previous images, from when the house used to be listed in Giggster, a rental platform, show off the space in full. The room has stone walls and traditional wooden shelving making it look very ornate and grand. There's also a table and chairs in the middle where wine tasting can take place.



© Daniel Martin Gorgeous guesthouse During the promotion of With Love, Meghan, friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, appeared to inadvertently reveal their private guest cottage in an Instagram snap of his welcome package. The box was positioned on a leather ottoman/coffee table and two mink-coloured armchairs could be spotted in the frame. A hint of the chevron-style flooring could be seen in the far corner of the shot.



© Giggster Outdoor pool In a picture taken before the Sussexes bought the residence, the pool is shown surrounded by sun loungers and sun umbrellas – making it the perfect place to relax in the sunshine.



© Netflix Family nursery The glimpses we've seen inside the property have included a look at the space the Sussexes use as their nursery – it was once home for baby Archie and then Lilibet moved in. During her postpartum era, the Duchess took a mirror selfie in the space, revealing its beautiful mural wallpaper and functional furniture.

