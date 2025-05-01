Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29m Montecito mansion - best looks inside
prince harry meghan markle home

The best looks around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29m Montecito mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in the US

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a life away from their former royal responsibilities and chosen a quieter life in the US along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Take a look at where the Duke and Duchess live as we round-up the best looks of their home inside and out…

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live?

The Sussexes settled in Montecito in Santa Barbara in 2020 – it's an A-list hotspot where the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Aniston also live. Harry and Meghan's secluded property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

What have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said about living there?

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Prince Harry delivers tribute to Soldier of the Year award from porch of Montecito home© Military Times Service Members of the Year
Harry filmed from his US home

How much did Harry and Meghan's home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent $14.65 million on the property, however, a new Zillow estimate, their mammoth Montecito mansion has now doubled in value and is worth $29 million.

Photos of Harry and Meghan's estate:

meghan door

Their grand entrance

The couple chose to let cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and one of the clips was where Meghan waved goodbye to Prince Harry as he departed for the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. The Duchess stood at the entranceway of their incredible home, revealing its very grand appearance with double wooden doors and climbing ivy. The exterior really lives up to its Chateau of Riven Rock namesake.

Meghan markle cooking in family kitchen with saucepans hanging up

The family kitchen

Thanks to Meghan's show, With Love, Meghan, we all know she's a dab hand in the kitchen. Although that particular series was shot in a rental kitchen, her own cooking space is pretty beautiful too.

Prince harry looks at camera while sitting at dining table in their kitchen© Netflix

It's a traditional room that's a kitchen-diner with two islands and plenty of storage space. The couple's hanging pots and pans are a striking feature in the centre of the room.  

terrace area with plants and chairs

Their master bedroom

While the couple have not allowed cameras into their private boudoir, footage from before the Sussexes lived at the residence does reveal the terrace in the master suite. The romantic space has a pergola style roof wrapped in postcard-worthy vines. At the time, it had been styled with potted plants, a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot to relax on warm evenings.

meghan home office

A shared home office

The couple share a home office for their Archewell work as well as their other projects. The Duchess gave a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday.

There is a rustic wooden desk and two cream throne-looking chairs that the couple work on. Behind Meghan there a traditional fireplace and the glimpse reveals that the room has multiple windows flooding the space with light.

 The mother-of-two used a stack of white magazines to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of aesthetically pleasing items. 

Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was show in their Netflix docu-series© Netflix

Above the fireplace, the couple has a large artwork reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there.

harry meghan home

Stylish and practical living room

The couple's home follows a neutral colour scheme which is perfectly showcased in their lounge area. In a few videos shot at the property, the couple have chosen to sit on a cream sofa in their living space. 

There is a trio of nest artworks hanging on the wall and a variety of accessories on the sideboard below including coffee table books and a celestine crystal . Within the stack of books is one entitled: A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, who is the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun© Netflix

Sprawling grounds

The garden is most definitely the crowning glory of the couple's home, and it's evident they are enamoured by it because of how much they share photos and videos of the space. The slight slope makes for a great water slide as you can see.  

Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home© Netflix

The family's plot stretches for 7.38 acres and includes a playpark, outdoor swimming pool, kitchen garden and an abundance of fruit trees.

lawn with two palm trees and as ever logo on top

Sentimental palm trees

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan opened up about why the garden is so special to them. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she told the magazine. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.'  And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" These very palms were showcased in Meghan's promo for her As Ever brand. 

wine cellar

Secret wine cellar

The Sussexes are yet to showcase their private wine cellar but previous images, from when the house used to be listed in Giggster, a rental platform, show off the space in full. The room has stone walls and traditional wooden shelving making it look very ornate and grand. There's also a table and chairs in the middle where wine tasting can take place.

Daniel revealed his complete welcome package from Meghan© Daniel Martin

Gorgeous guesthouse

During the promotion of With Love, Meghan, friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, appeared to inadvertently reveal their private guest cottage in an Instagram snap of his welcome package. The box was positioned on a leather ottoman/coffee table and two mink-coloured armchairs could be spotted in the frame. A hint of the chevron-style flooring could be seen in the far corner of the shot.

harry and meghan's pool© Giggster

Outdoor pool

In a picture taken before the Sussexes bought the residence, the pool is shown surrounded by sun loungers and sun umbrellas – making it the perfect place to relax in the sunshine.

Meghan Markle holding baby Princess Lilibet at Montecito mansion© Netflix

Family nursery

The glimpses we've seen inside the property have included a look at the space the Sussexes use as their nursery – it was once home for baby Archie and then Lilibet moved in. During her postpartum era, the Duchess took a mirror selfie in the space, revealing its beautiful mural wallpaper and functional furniture.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan enjoy kid-free time in the garden together

