Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's amazing playground to entertain Archie and Lilibet during 2-week UK stay The Sussexes have recently returned to the US after the Queen's death

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been reunited with their children Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito after an unexpectedly long break in the UK following the Queen's death.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's 'healing' £11m mansion they couldn't resist - photos

Prince Harry and Meghan were carrying out a series of planned engagements in England and Germany when news of Her late Majesty's passing was announced, meaning they spent an extra ten days apart from their two young children to take part in events including the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's Montecito home

However, Archie and Lilibet were well looked after by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and they would have plenty to keep them entertained at the family's £11.2million home, including an amazing adventure playground located in their back garden.

MORE: Meghan Markle gives biggest hint yet she won't ever move back to UK with Prince Harry

The vast play space is located on site within their private grounds, and photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent more than two weeks apart from their children

It sits within the five acres of land that surround the property, and is framed with a brick wall and various palm trees. Design wise, each feature follows the green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's former homes are nothing like £11m house with Prince Harry

Inside, there is also an incredible nursery that would have been ready for use by either Archie or Lilibet when the family moved in. Photos showed it was decorated with cream walls featuring intricate hand carvings to create the effect of whimsical trees, and white carpets with a pink and green floral pattern.

The royal couple's home also has an outdoor swimming pool

However, it is likely that Prince Harry and Meghan will have decorated the space, as they recently shared how they had put their own stamp on their home after moving there in summer 2020.

Meghan also explained that while they loved the appearance of their mansion when they were house hunting, they almost didn't go and view it as it was out of their budget at the time.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry were really seated in the second row at Queen's funeral

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan explained: "We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.