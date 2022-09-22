Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's never-pictured private bedroom has stunning views The royal couple live in the US

King Charles III's son Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, US. The couple have inadvertently spaces inside their home during virtual work appearances, but one area that remains much of a mystery is their bedroom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have, naturally, kept details of the room tightly under wraps, but HomeAdvisor has reconstructed the space as a 3D floor plan, complete with digitally rendered interiors.

It showed that Prince Harry and Meghan's suite features four separate areas: an outdoor terrace, the bedroom, an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

Each area is accessed via connecting doors, while the bedroom acts as the main entrance with two doors leading to the rest of the house.

A floor plan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bedroom

The bedroom itself features a large bed with two matching bedside tables at either side, and a chaise longue at the end.

In the bathroom, there is a white tub positioned beneath the window, a single sink, a shower, and a separate toilet cubicle. The dressing room has storage at one side, and a seating area with two chairs next to the window at the other.

As for the outdoor space, the bedroom opens to a terrace via double French doors with wooden frames, where the Duke and Duchess have two white armchairs, a matching sofa, and two wooden tables. The space is framed with large white pillars.

Prince Harry and Meghan live with their children in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan bought the home in Montecito, California, in June 2020. It is believed to have a total of nine bedrooms inside, as well as a separate guest house with two further bedrooms.

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess bought it for approximately £11.2million ($14.65million), and it covers 18,000 square feet of space on five acres of land.

