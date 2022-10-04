Terry Bradshaw's bittersweet goodbye to colossal ranch where he fought cancer twice The football star is selling up

Famed for his football skills, Terry Bradshaw, 74, has been residing at a beautiful Oklahoma ranch for many years now, but the time has come for the Superbowl star to say goodbye to his incredible home.

Featuring on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the property site explains that the estate, called Quarter Horses Ranch, comprises of 744 acres of stunning land complete with multiple barns, an impressive fishing lake and many ponds.

The asking price is a staggering $22.5 million but with a 8,600-square-foot, six bedroom home at the heart of the estate, you get a lot of space for your money.

Terry and his wife Tammy have already settled into a smaller property in Texas, while their former home goes through the sale process.

The football star is selling his home / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The photos from the real estate listing reveal that Terry's home has a massive outdoor pool, which will be ideal for enjoying the long hot summers.

It has beautiful grounds and an outdoor pool / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Inside, the house benefits from a double-height living area with authentic wooden beams, stone walls and stunning rustic features.

There's a mezzanine level which will allow the new owners to stand and survey the beautiful lounge space below.

The kitchen-diner is in keeping with the country chic vibe too, with wooden cupboards and even a wood-clad ceiling.

The interiors are stunning / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

A double range cooker is perfectly positioned for whipping up a storm in the kitchen and a dining table positioned in the middle of the room makes entertaining easy.

Terry has been through the mill lately, recently revealing that he has battled cancer not once, but twice. The broadcaster has overcome both bladder and skin cancer in the past few years, and he is finally back to full health.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great," he said in a triumphant statement.

