Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m home is sanctuary for raising children post split The star has two children

Kelly Clarkson has returned to our screens with the fourth season of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but as well as work, the star has been hectic at home after moving into a new property earlier this year.

The Stronger singer finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock at the star of the year after being married to the producer for seven years.

Her post-split home in Toluca Lake is a fully fledged sanctuary to raise her beautiful children, daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander, six.

Outside the kids have a huge pool, which we're sure gets a lot of use when the sun is shining.

Plus, The New York Post reported that their outdoor space is filled with "inflatable pool toys, bicycles, a trampoline, and various toys". There is also an outdoor playground "with a slide, swings and a playhouse". The one-acre plot also has a tennis court for more serious sporting plans.

Inside, Kelly and her children have a grand piano in one of the living rooms, which is ideal for family singalongs!

The original real estate listing showed a children's bedroom with a chic monochrome theme including trunks perfect for lots of toys and a library wall with shelves filled with colorful books.

As well as choosing a home to prioritise her kids, Kelly has even adjusted her work schedule to acclimatise to being a single parent. Speaking with Variety, the singer revealed that she went so far as to change her show in order to spend more time with her children.

She explained: "This season, we pushed everything back 30 minutes. I made that call so that I can take my kids to school."

Kelly was awarded primary custody of her two children after her messy divorce which saw her have to grant 5 per cent of her former home to her ex-husband.