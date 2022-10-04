Gwen Stefani's wild private bar with Blake Shelton is made for Instagram The Voice judge has a stylish home

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her husband Blake Shelton, 46, have two jaw-dropping properties, an off-grid Oklahoma ranch and a modern LA pad, and the latter has the most impressive bar inside.

The Voice judge shared a series of videos on Monday inside her gorgeous family house as she received a lovely floral gift, and she revealed a glimpse inside her at-home bar complete with an array of alcohol.

They have a shelving unit built up on the chic marble kitchen side, which is brimming with bottles in various shapes and sizes. Having everything on show means cocktails can be whipped up in an instant – just imagine the parties.

The star has a beautiful home

In the corner of the frame, a television on the wall can be seen, revealing a small living space to the side of the kitchen area.

Gwen has given her fans other looks inside her impressive residence, including a peek inside her and Blake's wild marital bedroom.

The couple have an eye-catching multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room, and there are coordinating pillows in the same geometric print placed on top the sheets.

Gwen has a bold design in her bedroom

The video inside her print clash boudoir unsurprisingly garnered quite the reaction from her Instagram followers.

"That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

Gwen and Blake's country ranch also gets a look in on Gwen's regularly updated Instagram channel, and earlier this year the No Doubt star filmed a clip driving along a dirt road while the camera panned across the abundant flowerbeds within their idyllic grounds.

The next slide revealed Gwen's flower-picking success where she revealed a basket filled with multi-coloured blooms. They are living the dream!

