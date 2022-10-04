Prince Harry and Meghan's security fears as neighbourhood targeted by burglary gangs Montecito is home to a bevy of Hollywood stars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hometown has been the target of "sophisticated" burglary gangs specialising in high-value property crime, it has been revealed.

The royal couple live in the star-studded neighbourhood of Montecito, California, which is also home to the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston, making it a target for "out-of-the-area theft gangs".

The issue has led Santa Barbara's Sheriff's department to install six license plate recognition cameras around Montecito, along with a further 18 in the area, in a bid to see who was in the area when a crime is reported to have taken place, and aim to identify the burglars.

The Montecito Association emailed local residents saying that the cameras would be installed "in response to the high-value property crime we've experienced recently."

High-tech cameras are being installed throughout Montecito

The solar-powered cameras cost $2,500 each, and will also assist with missing person searches, active warrants, stolen vehicles, and other investigations as a year-long trial.

The increased security measures come just a few months after it was revealed that police were alerted to two intruder scares at the Sussexes' £11million mansion in just 12 days in May. Harry and Meghan were believed to have been at home with their two children – three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet – when the alarms were triggered.

There have previously been two intruder scares at Prince Harry and Meghan's home

Santa Barbara Police records show that officers visited the home on 19 May at 5.44pm. Notably, it was the couple's fourth wedding anniversary on that day.

They then responded to a second intruder report on 31 May at 3.21pm – around the same time that the family left California for the UK to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Both intrusions were recorded as trespassing, property crimes and 'suspicious circumstances' by police.

It was also reported that Santa Barbara police have received six security calls to Harry and Meghan's home in the last 14 months, so no doubt they will be reassured by the extra security measures within their community.

