Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's unexpected private life revealed

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been happily married for more than 30 years and they share two children, Sosie and Travis. While that is a typical 2.0 family, their home set-up is less conventional, as they split their time between three different homes, often spend time apart and love working on a farm!

The couple have properties in Massachusetts, New York and LA, and each of their mind-blowing residences around America are amazing in their own right.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie Bacon showcases her singing talent

The Footloose star has a fully-fledged farm in Massachusetts, which is worlds away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. All of the glimpses we've seen so far have shown us just how incredible it is.

Kevin has been pictured with his alpacas and horses outside on the grounds, which expand for miles around, and they also have goats on site too.

Kevin Bacon owns a farm

The goats have sentimental value as they were gifted to Kyra from Kevin for one of their wedding anniversaries.

Kevin and Kyra retain their LA base, mainly to be close to their children Sosie and Travis and such they spent the Covid-19 lockdown there. Their prolonged time in the property allowed fans to see glimpses inside, including a garage where noisy instruments are kept! Kevin was snapped setting up a drum kit next to a graffiti wall.

The star revealed his punk-style garage

Their New York property is a little more elusive and doesn't feature much on their social accounts, however, one day Kyra did film inside revealing they have wooden flooring, pale walls and minimalist furniture in their chic city pad.

While ordinary couples may spend most of their time together, due to work commitments one of the stars could be on one side of the country and the other at the opposite end. However, as their over 30-year romance is testimony to, they still spend lots of quality time together.

