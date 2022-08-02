Sosie Bacon dives into the deep in bikini and booties! The actress didn't hold back

Sosie Bacon appears to be enjoying another of her epic adventures and she's certainly dressed for it.

The outdoor-loving daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick turned heads with a daring snapshot of herself taking a running jump into some chilly-looking water.

In the image, Sosie wore a bikini which showed off the tattoos on her ribcage as she leaped out into the natural pool.

However, rather than go barefoot, Sosie chose to wear some practical water shoes - something she pointed out in her caption.

"Don’t @ me about my booties. Function>fashion and that’s math," she wrote and her fans commented: "Bootie = warm feet," and, "Fierce workout. Or were you mid tumble? I choose workout. Lol. Great boots."

Sosie's fans adore her relatable Instagram posts as she tends to poke fun at herself. Earlier this year, she rang in her birthday in a unique bikini too and shared a photo on social media.

Sosie proved she's a dare devil

At first glance, the Mare of Easttown actress looked like a regular sun-worshipper, but a second look showed her yellow top had actually been drawn on to match her bottoms.

Her friend had captioned the previously topless image: "Hope you like the bathing suit top I drew ya. You can keep it! Since it's your birthday."

When Sosie shared it, she added: "Is anyone good at sewing and can make this bathing suit top for me for real? I rly like it."

Sosie makes her fans laugh with her amusing social media messages

Sosie has had a successful career in the entertainment industry just like her parents, having followed in their footsteps and become an accomplished actress.

However, Kevin has previously admitted he was worried for his children - including son Travis who is a singer - being thrust into the limelight.

He suffered a breakdown of his own during a slump in his career and it was always a concern.

The Footloose star told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

