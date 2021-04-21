Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon give sneak peek inside bedroom - and fans say the same thing The couple put on a flirty display

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon opened the doors to their home in a sweet Instagram post and one look at the video from their bedroom had fans saying the same thing.

The longtime Hollywood couple delivered an important message as they gave fans a sneak peek at their bedroom routine.

In the clip, Kevin was brushing his teeth and Kyra approached him to remind him to turn off the lights.

Kevin and Kyra shared the sweet video from inside their home

Their bedroom could be seen in the background and Kevin captioned the video: "I was gonna do it @kyrasedgwickofficial, you just beat me to it! Bonus: switching the lights off can make for a dramatic exit. #SaveOurSphere."

Their environmental message and their adorable connection sparked a response from fans who commented: "So damn cute I love them!!! Warms the heart," and, "you guys are awesome".

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988 and have a home in New York and a farm in Connecticut. They also have a pad in LA.

The pair regularly delight fans with their cute interaction

He recently paid an adorable tribute to his wife when he took to Instagram to share a loved-up throwback picture of the pair in matching denim.

The City On A Hill star wrote: "The 90's were full of good times for me and @kyrasedgwick."

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky.

They've been married since 1988

The couple tied the knot in 1988 and went on to welcome two children together, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 29.

In February, Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote her new show, Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

She revealed love and humor play a major role in family life and said:

"My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids."

