Inside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's mind-blowing home – complete with graffiti walls The Footloose actor and Call Your Mother star share children Sosie and Travis

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have beautiful homes in both New York and Los Angeles and a family farm in Connecticut.

During the height of the pandemic, the couple spent much of their time at their base in LA so they could be close to their two children, Sosie and Travis.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick looks incredible in gold suit in stunning throwback photo

Thanks to the lockdown, the celebrity couple shared many glimpses inside their lives on social media, including plenty of pictures inside their LA beautiful home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 11 of the most incredible celebrity living rooms

The gorgeous property boasts a huge living area decorated with black-and-white pictures, as well as a wood-panelled kitchen, where Kyra enjoyed many a baking session.

One of the other quirky features that the couple revealed on social media is their garage, complete with graffiti walls, including messages from their children.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

MORE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's incredible garden

Kevin Bacon inside the celebrity couple's quirky graffiti-covered garage

During the pandemic, Kyra and Kevin lived with their son Travis, while Sosie lives nearby.

The Call Your Mother actress opened up about her family's time together in a lockdown diary for USA Today last year. Kyra detailed her new passion for baking.

She wrote: "I was always like, I can't bake at all. And now I'm like, actually I can bake if I follow the rules. What have I made? Banana bread.

The Hollywood actor inside his living room

"We made a birthday cake for my daughter early on. We didn't have the right kind of flour, we had buckwheat flour, or the right kind of sugar. And we didn't really have icing, but we had chocolate chips. We improvised. We were all very proud of ourselves."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin inside their open-plan living room

READ: Christine Anstead's monochrome mansion is unreal - see inside

The family also have a house in Connecticut that has a barn, where they keep their latest additions – two goats that were gifted to Kyra from Kevin for their wedding anniversary.

The famous couple's home at Christmas time

Speaking about the unusual gifts from Kevin – who often feature on their Instagram pages too, Kyra told ET Canada: "We don't usually get each other presents but this year Kevin said 'I've got you something' and my first thought was 'I thought we weren't getting each other anything, I've got you nothing.

"But then he started walking me down to this little barn we have in Connecticut, and he gifted me two pygmy goats that are absolutely adorable." On their relationship, she said: "We're lucky, we got really lucky."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.