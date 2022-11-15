Gogglebox's Stephen Webb hints at major move to off-grid lifestyle The much-loved TV star lives in Brighton with his husband Dustin Lustig

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb and his husband Dustin Lustig's eclectic Brighton home is the perfect cosy setting for their TV dinners on the much-loved Channel 4 show.

From glimpses shared with fans on Instagram, the couple's art-filled apartment is jazzed up with colourful paintings and Scandi-style corner storage units, while their bijou bedroom is equipped with a luxe en suite. A major home move could be on the horizon for the TV duo, however, as hinted by Stephen on Monday…

"I WANT THIS!!!" Stephen gushed, resharing a post from @jorvikvanconversions that read: "Our latest Bespoke Sandy! This one has been a labour of love [heart emoji] Fully off-grid luxury home on wheels."

Stephen reshared a video of a converted van posted by Jorvik Van Conversions, hinting at his desire to switch to an off-grid lifestyle.

Stephen shared a photo of his husband cooking in their chic kitchen

The luxurious motor home would be the ultimate living space for an adventurous soul, complete with stunning wooden floors and chic boho interiors.

The van conversion also featured an equipped kitchen, a plush double bed and a sparkling white tiled shower room. Plenty of overhead lockers lined the walls, while a romantic skylight gave a view of the stars from the bedroom area.

There was even a dedicated 'doggy bed' space built into the storage under the bed - the ultimate haven for Stephen and Dustin's trio of adorable poodles, Babs, Betsy and Princess.

Fans were quick to react to Stephen's shared post, with many wondering if the couple had already bought the motor home.

The couple are pet parents to three adorable poodles

"My idea of heaven... Think of the adventures to be had…" wrote one fan, as another penned: "If this is yours then you're taking me with you!"

"Can I borrow it please? I go up to Fort William next year. This would be great for an over night pit stop," commented a friend, to which Stephen replied: "I would if it were mine! Saving the pennies! One day she will be mine."

