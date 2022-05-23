Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui films never-before-seen modern upstairs at family home

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui, 74, is always delighting fans with his funny comments and mischievous giggle while appearing on Channel 4 from his sofa alongside his sons, Baasit, Umar and Raza.

Fans of the show will know that their family lounge is the only space that is shown on TV, but on the weekend, Sid revealed the upstairs of his humble residence on Instagram when he recorded a video clip.

WATCH: Sid Siddiqui welcomes grandson onto the show

The star shared a video to his feed, miming to a song and cuddling his pet cat. The wholesome content allowed us to see inside one of the rooms located on the top floor of the property which has a large window, a radiator and a leather computer chair, in which Sid was sitting.

The view out of the window indicates that their house is a terrace or semi-detached property as there is an adjoining garden on the lower ground.

Sid filmed a fun video upstairs at his home

Fans thanked Sid for cheering them up with the clip and a slew of heart emojis were left in the comments section.

Sid has become quite fond of recreating viral videos and has got stuck into TikTok in recent months. The rest of his social media feed includes a fair few dancing and singing videos, much to the happiness of his followers.

The star enjoys creating TikTok videos

The TV star tends to film his clips in his living room and the space has patterned wallpaper, a red patterned carpet and green curtains. The family have a green sofa where they gather for nights in front of the television.

Sid's wife Nasreen has chosen not to feature on the show, however, she did make an appearance on the Siddiqui Instagram page after the show's BAFTA win.

Sid's wife doesn't feature on the show

The couple have been married for 40 years, and as well as their three sons who the public will be familiar with, they also have two daughters who choose not to be on the programme.

