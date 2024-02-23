Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's colourful and artsy home underwent a major glow-up

Ellie and Izzi Warner have been firm favourites on Gogglebox for years now.

The sisters are adored for their no-nonsense critique of the most popular TV shows and their brilliant bond, but viewers also love seeing a peek inside Ellie's artsy home where they film the programme each week.

It seems the Channel 4 star's home had a massive glow-up in recent years and Ellie's new abode is looking so colourful and chic.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi are fan favourites on the show

The hairdresser and TV star, who lives with her boyfriend Nat and their baby boy Ezra, was previously updating fans on the Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930s home in Leeds, sharing behind-the-scenes peeks with followers. Let's take a closer look…

Ellie Warner's artsy home that underwent a big glow-up

Living room © Instagram Her gorgeous lounge had a complete makeover and it looks incredible. The star opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room. The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.

Mellow Yellow © Instagram In another photo, we can see the living room from a different angle and we love that Ellie styled the room with a stand-out yellow armchair which added another pop of colour to the space. Behind the chair, there is plenty of foliage too which matches the colour scheme perfectly.

Details © Instagram In another photo posted to her feed, the star gave a close-up of her statement walls and her bright orange radiators. "Everyone thought I was mad when I said I was getting bright orange radiators but how effing cool are they?!?!" she wrote at the time. It hasn't always been plain sailing though, as Ellie previously admitted her partner Nat has doubted her creative vision at times. She said: "When I'd finished painting before the wallpaper went up Nat thought it looked like a pub because I painted the cornice, dado rail, architrave, windowsill and skirting board all the same colour and he wasn’t convinced but I told him he's got to trust the process and the vision, and it will all come together in the end."

Dining room © Instagram Ellie's dining room also has some colour as the star has opted for a gorgeous olive hue for the walls. She has styled the space with a gorgeous farmhouse table, an exposed brick wall and an authentic-looking wood burner. Brightening up the room, one day she added a vase of sunflowers on the table.



Bedroom © Instagram Ellie posted her selfie to show off her funky new hair colour, but our eyes are drawn to her chic bedroom décor! The TV star dressed her bed with different coloured cushions and a pretty chandelier-style light fitting hangs from the ceiling. Ellie also has plenty of wardrobe space and added botanical wallpaper to one feature wall, making the room stand out.

Hallway © Instagram In this photo, Ellie's pup couldn't resist jumping in the baby pram – which was a blue vintage-looking carriage pram – but the snap also showed off the olive green colour on the walls and the stunning Herringbone floor.

