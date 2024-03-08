Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

Pete's adorable baby son Jimmy made his first ever appearance on Gogglebox in May 2021, and he is so adorable! In the short clip, little Jimmy was sitting on his aunt Sophie's lap, while Pete hid behind the arm of the chair and played peek-a-boo with his son, who responded with fits of giggles each time.

After welcoming the baby boy, he told HELLO! and other press: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment! I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Then in June last year, Pete and his wife Paige expanded their family with the arrival of a baby girl named Eva Sylvie.