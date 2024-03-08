Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms! But when they're not busy sharing their opinions on the week's best TV, the cast have their own children, and even grandchildren, to keep them busy.
While their family members don't often appear on the show, they sometimes feature on social media. Meet them here…
Pete Sandiford
Pete's adorable baby son Jimmy made his first ever appearance on Gogglebox in May 2021, and he is so adorable! In the short clip, little Jimmy was sitting on his aunt Sophie's lap, while Pete hid behind the arm of the chair and played peek-a-boo with his son, who responded with fits of giggles each time.
After welcoming the baby boy, he told HELLO! and other press: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment! I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."
Then in June last year, Pete and his wife Paige expanded their family with the arrival of a baby girl named Eva Sylvie.
Ellie Warner
Ellie became a mum in June last year when she and her partner Nat welcomed a baby boy named Ezra.
The hairdresser introduced her new arrival during an episode of Gogglebox, in which she cradled her newborn before handing him over to his aunt Izzi for a cuddle. Watch the adorable clip in the video below.
Ezra's Gogglebox debut was soon followed by a social media post. Alongside a photo of the little boy sleeping in a basket, the new mum penned: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."
Izzi Warner
Izzi has two beautiful children, a son named Bobby and a daughter called Bessie, and often shares snaps of them on social media.
When Bobby turned nine in October last year, Izzi marked the special occasion with a post on Instagram. Sharing a snap of the youngster sitting on his mum's knee, the TV star penned: "Happy birthday to my darling Bobby. The last 9 years has gone by in the blink of an eye! You make me so proud every day and no matter how old you are you’re never too cool for a kiss for your Mam."
Izzi shares her two tots with her longtime partner Grant.
Helena Worthington
While Helena appears on the show alongside her parents Alison and George, away from the camera, the artist has a family of her own.
Back in 2019, Helena welcomed her first son, Edwin, with her partner Daniel.
Edwin rarely appears on the Channel 4 show, making his most recent appearance in March last year.
Baasit Siddiqui
Baasit shares two beautiful children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa, and often shares snaps of them on the Instagram account he shares with his fellow Gogglebox stars, brother Umar and dad Sid.
Back in February, Baasit shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife in celebration of her birthday, posting a series of family photos. Gushing over his other half, he penned: "Dearest Mel, thank you for being the best wife, amazing Mummy & my Best Friend!
Have an amazing birthday. Love Baasit." Aw!
Georgia Bell
Georgia became a mum for the first time in July 2022 when she and her partner Josh Newby welcomed a baby boy, who they named Hugh James.
The former hairdresser clearly loves being a mum and took to Instagram in July last year to mark her little one's first birthday.
"Happy 1st Birthday our little darling Hugh," penned the 24-year-old. "A year has passed since we welcomed you to the world. We've watched you grow into the happiest, silliest, cheekiest little boy.
"You've got the bestest fur brother you could ever dream of. The day our lives changed forever, the day our lives just got better. We love you forever our beautiful little Hugh."
Marcus and Mica
Marcus and Mica, who left the show in December 2022, have a blended family of six. The couple share one son, Yasha, and Mica has two daughters from a previous relationship, Sachelle and Shuggy, who have also made appearances on the hit Channel 4 show.
Meanwhile, Marcus has a son from a previous relationship, Shiloh Defreitas - and he is pretty famous in his own right! The celeb is a popular boxer who uses the moniker 'Sugar Shy', and has a hugely impressive social media fanbase of 13.6k followers!
The Malones
Tom and Julie are grandparents!
The pair have five grandchildren, with their daughter Vanessa a mum to Brogan, Saoirse and Carsen, and Shaun a dad to a little boy named Louis. Tom and Julie's son Lee is also a dad and shares a two-year-old son named Grayson with his wife Sarah.
The proud grandparents often share insights into their family life on social media. Back in December, the couple posted a photo from their Christmas celebrations, showing the whole family smiling at the dinner table.
Jenny Newby
Jenny is both a grandmother and a great-grandmother. The latest addition to her family came in the form of baby girl, Olive-Mae, who is the TV star's third great-grandchild.
Jenny's co-star and best friend Lee Riley confirmed the news on their joint social media page, writing in the caption: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think."
Sue and Steve
Sue and Steve have two grown-up daughters who don't appear on the show. They also have a grandson named Roman.
While the couple don't often speak about their children, they celebrated their daughter Leah's 40th birthday with a post to Instagram in 2022. "Happy Birthday to my first born @leah.sheehan," penned Sue alongside a photo of the family enjoying a restaurant meal.
Giles and Mary
Giles and Mary like to keep their family life out of the spotlight and so the names of their two grown-up daughters remain a mystery to viewers.
Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm.