Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home's heartbreaking memorial revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in September 2022. While their private home hasn't been pictured inside, we do know lots about the property, including the fact there is a poignant memorial on site.

The Royal Collection Trust website explains that Queen Victoria's beloved pet dog Dash is buried on the grounds of Adelaide Cottage, which is where the Wales family lives now.

The website reads: "Dash died at the end of 1840, and was buried at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park. A marble effigy was erected over the grave, bearing the inscription: 'Here lies DASH, The favourite spaniel of Her Majesty Queen Victoria, In his 10th year, His attachment was without selfishness, His playfulness without malice, His fidelity without deceit, READER, If you would live beloved and die regretted, Profit by the example of DASH'."

It's unknown if the gravestone is still present on site at the historic property, but it seems likely that the family would have honoured it, leaving it in place.

The property has a history of botanical greatness, and a historic painting reveals it once had an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds.

Perhaps the Wales children have brought some more modern additions to the grounds such as slides and climbing apparatus, but we're pretty sure the beauty will still remain.

As the four-bedroom cottage is set within the Great Windsor Park estate, the views surrounding the home are rather spectacular. Very different from their inner-city living situation at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

It is believed that William and Kate still have access to their city home, ideal for them to stay when they have royal engagements in London and don't want to head back to Windsor.

The family also have a countryside home in Norfolk called Anmer Hall, which is a 10-bedroom property located on the Sandringham Estate, which royal fans rarely get to see inside...

Before they moved in, the Georgian property underwent £1.5million worth of refurbishments, including a new conservatory, a rerouted driveway and shiny new interiors with the help of designer Ben Pentreath.

