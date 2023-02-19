Prince William and Kate Middleton return to Windsor bolthole ahead of glittering red carpet appearance The royals enjoyed half term fun with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales cleared their calendar of royal duties this week in order to spend time with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, as they enjoyed their half term break off school.

It's not known exactly how the Wales family chose to spend their rare time off together, though previous school holidays have seen the royals escape to Tresco on the Isles of Scilly, or hit the slopes in the French Alpês for a few days.

William and Kate are regulars at Courcheval, an upmarket ski resort situated in Les Trois Vallées, known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and unparalleled ski conditions, so it would come at little surprise if they'd whisked the children away for a snowy break. Remind yourself of the best moments of royals on the slopes in the clip below...

Ensuring their children's half term was full of activities, The Sun reports that Prince William and Princess Kate did undertake a low-key visit to Buttersteep Rise, Ascot, alongside George and Charlotte in order to watch filming for the next season of Amazon Prime series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Prince and Princess fo Wales love taking the children skiing

Sunday marks the end of the family fun, however, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to their Windsor home ahead of their scheduled appearance at the BAFTAs on 19 February.

The Waleses relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from London late last year, just in time for their children to start at Lambrook School.

The Wales children have far more outdoor space in Windsor

The family's upheaval to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property located on the 655-acre Windsor estate, was undoubtedly linked to the fact they adore countryside living.

In an Apple Time to Walk episode prior to their move to the Berkshire countryside, Prince William revealed why the family love their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk so much. "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the Prince said.

Prince William and Princess Kate have expressed their love for the outdoors

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria.

