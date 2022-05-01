Kate Middleton and Prince William’s stylish detail at Kensington home - did you notice? The Cambridges live at Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her impeccable sense of style, and it seems her flair for design and unrivalled taste extends to the interiors of Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A - the home she shares with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Thursday, Prince William took part in a video call from one of the reception rooms in the historic property to speak to an emergency responder, an indigenous leader, a school principal, and a local business owner about the impact of the severe floods that devastated the east coast of Australia this year.

In the clip, shared on Twitter, William is sitting on a beige couch adorned with two red pillows and two white floral ones. In the background, touching photos can be seen including one of Kate and Prince Louis alongside a new addition to the line-up – a sweet photo featuring all the family.

As William took to Zoom from the previously unseen reception room, we couldn't help but notice the chic, tonal sofa behind him.

On Thursday, Prince William spoke to an emergency responder, indigenous leader, school principal and local business owner about the impact of the severe floods that devastated the east coast of Australia this year.



Prince William was seated on a cream sofa with tonal cushions

There appears to be a running theme within the interiors of Apartment 1A. The Duke and Duchess seem to love tonal, neutral colours, having dressed their home with several comfortable sofas in earthy hues.

Royal fans have previously seen the Duchess seated at a brushed cream sofa on many occasions, dressed with autumnal bohemian pillows for warm accents. She may have chosen soft, earth-toned colours to make the space feel inviting and homey.

The royal has also been photographed on a vintage-style sage green sofa, dressed with several cream cushions printed with elegant foliage.

The Duchess of Cambridge appears to favour tonal, earthy tones

The Duke and Duchess were also photographed in their drawing room with Michelle and Barak Obama back in 2016. Yet another plush, cream sofa was present in the room, proving the royal couple clearly have a preference for minimal interior design.nn

Duchess Kate speaks with Michelle Obama in the drawing room in 2016

Neutrals and metallics are a timeless combination, and the Cambridges have several gold accents within their living spaces to add a luxurious touch to the texture of their soft furnishing, while silver or mirrored furnishings give the room a modern and glamorous update.

