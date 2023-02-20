Prince William and Princess Kate's Windsor home's sweet link to the late Queen The Wales family reside at Adelaide Cottage now

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, have settled into country life at their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage along with their three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their relocation from London had family at the heart of it, as they hoped to spend more time with William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, but sadly she passed away the same month the royals made their move. However, their new home does have a sweet link to Her Majesty, and that's thanks to the design of the property.

Both Adelaide Cottage and the iconic Windsor Castle were masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville.

Of course, the cottage is much more modest, but it does come with some lavish, incredibly regal features.

According to The Sun, the royal couple's bedroom features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

The family now live in Windsor

It is unknown if William and Kate have revamped the space ahead of them moving in or have instead chosen to embrace the historic details.

It's not just the interiors that are steeped in history, the grounds have an interesting past too.

The property has a history of botanical greatness, and a historic painting reveals it once had an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds.

Queen Victoria is said to have visited the property regularly to enjoy tea with a view of the garden.

The royals are bringing up their kids in the countryside

With three young children, we're sure the outdoor space now has a touch of fun too with features their kids will love.

Previous looks at the grounds of Anmer Hall have revealed that the family had a wendy house as well as a seesaw and a swing for the children to play on.

Across the pond, the Wales children's cousins Archie and Lilibet also have their own play area with a climbing frame and a helter skelter at their parents' vast Montecito mansion.

