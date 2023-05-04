Monty Don reveals divisive addition at private home – but fans approve

Monty Don, 67, often gives updates from his idyllic home, Longmeadow, in Herefordshire and on Thursday the Gardeners' World star unveiled a new addition to the property.

The father-of-three revealed that he's been successfully growing rhubarb in his garden, and while the fruit can be quite controversial it appeared to be a hit with many of his 1.1million followers.

"heaven!!" commented on fan, and another added: "Rhubarb is great. So versatile." A third wrote: "OMG I am always in awe of your garden achievements and the sheer knowledge, skills and talent - so wish my rhubarb looked like this, scrumptious eating - thank you for posting."

Many offered up tips for Monty about how to enjoy it, including: "Just what I am having on top of my overnight soaked oats this morning" and "We used to eat it raw, dipping into a corner of a paper bag filled with sugar."

Monty revealed how he was going to be having his, writing: "Rhubarb - stewed rhubarb and yoghurt is a fine way to start a Spring day."

Monty Don's greenhouse is incredible

As well as his abundant fruit and veg, Monty's garden is also a botanical haven and his skills really impress his fans.

His incredible greenhouse is where a lot of the magic happens, an essential place for Monty to start growing his beloved plants, flowers and vegetables. The star often shares looks inside at various times of year for his fans to gaze at what he's growing next.

Monty loves growing fruit and veg

It is a Tudor property with four bedrooms, a sitting room and 10 different work rooms and studios. Monty has worked hard to lovingly restore the property, and he told The English Home: "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation. It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore."

