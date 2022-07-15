Monty Don's garden defies the odds - see gorgeous new photo The BBC star has an immaculate garden

Gardeners' World star Monty Don's garden never fails to amaze us, and despite the scorching heatwave, his greenery is still going strong!

The BBC presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of his glorious outdoor space, and he couldn't help but point out how amazing it was looking despite the extreme weather.

"The garden is still a green haven despite heat and drought," he penned alongside a photograph of one of the walkways in his jaw-dropping garden.

The star's garden looks as fabulous as ever

One of his beloved dogs Patti was captured padding along the brick pathway while the sun shone on the leaf covered arches overhead. Further down the path, Monty's perfectly preened hedges could be seen – and they look nothing less than rosette worthy.

The presenter shares lovely photos of his home life

Unsurprisingly fans were impressed by Monty's thriving garden and they headed to the comments section to express their praise. "That's amazing," penned one, and "Looks so beautifully fresh and cool," added another. A third commented: "Very envious of how lush your garden is!" while another simply wrote: "Take me there."

Is your garden looking rather lacklustre thanks to soaring temperatures?

Landscaping experts Marshalls share their top tips for gardens in the heat.

Don’t mow the lawn during the hot spell

During a heatwave your lawn will be trying to gain access to water and therefore should not be mowed

Don't water your plants throughout the day

A natural instinct during a heatwave is to water plants multiple times a day but this can lead to overwatering. Instead, plants should be watered once a day during the cooler periods, in the morning or evening using a watering can to avoid hose pipe usage.

Water your plants during cool periods

Don’t plant new greenery

Digging up soil during intense heat can cause a loss of water and increased temperature for the soil, both of these can lead to unsuccessful planting.

Add shade to your vegetable patch

Vegetable patches are growing in popularity with people wanting to be more self-sufficient, in the extreme heat, provide them with some shelter to ensure they remain healthy and ultimately edible.